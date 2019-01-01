Learner Reviews & Feedback for Project Management among Multiple Organizations with Trello by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to set up a Trello board to manage any type of project that requires multiple people doing various tasks in an effort to complete a common goal. I have created a scenario that we will use as our common goal.
You will gain hands-on experience by creating a board aimed at completing a domestic relocation. A domestic relocation is a household goods move that goes on within the same country. For example, if we are moving within Japan, a domestic move could be from Tokyo to Misawa. If we are moving within the United States, a domestic move could be from California to Colorado. If we are moving within Australia, a domestic move could be from Sydney to Adelaide. This scenario will include multiple professionals from different organizations in a coordinated effort to complete the inventory, wrapping, packing, loading, transport (via truck and/or rail), unloading, re-inventory, unpacking, and the set up of a person’s household goods at the final destination.
All of this and virtually any project involving multiple people can be accomplished by using Trello. Creating a workflow board with Trello will eliminate hard-to-track email chains where wires can get crossed if one single message goes missing. A Trello board keeps all of the important details in one place for all to see and track.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....