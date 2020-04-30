R
Sep 10, 2020
Through this course, I became acquainted with the Facebook prophet that I didn't know before. The course was exactly what I expected. Also, the instructor was great.
KR
Jun 19, 2020
Excellent Way Of Teaching...\n\nEvery Course Should Be Like This...\n\nLive Implementation Of Theory On Ral World Data..\n\nAnd Understanding Its Application
By Raphael J•
Apr 30, 2020
This course is totally useless and messy. It just teaches you to run a python package as a black box. Furthermore it's horrible from a scientific point of view, the instructor make predictions and doesn't check the quality of his prediction on a test set. Please run away from this course
By Tiffany K•
May 23, 2020
Great course! This is especially useful if you're working on a forecasting project and need a good overview to get started. Highly recommend!
By ANIRBAN K•
May 16, 2020
It's great to do this project and I am very happy to be a part of the project work. Thank you
By Aditya A•
Apr 22, 2020
Nice project and explanation. please make the syllabus bit hard to intermediate level.
By h a b•
Jun 7, 2020
it is awesome just add one more example like avocado
By Panyu X•
Apr 26, 2020
This course provides very clear and concise instructions for using facebook Prophet in predicting prices. It is applicable for many fields other than prices. Would recommend to anyone who is interested in making forecast/predictions.
By M S R•
Sep 11, 2020
By Kartik R•
Jun 20, 2020
By MAMATHA C E•
Jun 19, 2020
As a student I loved these type of short project. Learning from coursera is awesome with fun-filled.
By Alberto A O L•
Jul 25, 2020
Introduces you to the facebook prophet, just what I expected. Really good hands-on project.
By Parameshwar T•
Apr 27, 2020
it is very much useful to predict the product prices in the future using Facebook Prophet
By Arma F•
Jun 24, 2020
Thank You.
This course was amazing. Now i can use fb prophet to make some predict :)
By Abhishek P G•
Jun 17, 2020
I am grateful to have the chance to participate in an online course like this!
By Muhammad K•
Oct 31, 2020
All the credits to the instructor, gave me a clear understanding
By Sanket G•
Jun 30, 2020
Good introduction to Prophet and visualization with Seaborn!
By haider a•
Oct 19, 2020
Ryan Ahmed is best teacher available in guided projects.
By ACHRAF A•
May 23, 2020
it's was very helpful, thank you soo much sir, Ahmed.
By Aymal K K•
Apr 20, 2020
Provides a good Basic understanding of Fb Prophet
By Kirt P S•
Aug 14, 2020
It is the best project with the best instructor!
By Jacoby W•
May 18, 2020
Very simple and easy to follow which was perfect
By YIHENG A•
Jun 10, 2020
Amazing experience, I really like it!
By Ignacio A R•
Sep 12, 2020
Good job! kudos on this modality
By Sihab U•
Jul 10, 2020
Amazing instructor. Great topic.
By Grzegorz S•
Dec 6, 2021
Clear and concise introduction
By Ismat S G•
Sep 23, 2020
Amazing instructor !! loved it.