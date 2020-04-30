Chevron Left
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will be able to: - Understand the theory and intuition behind Facebook times series forecasting tool - Import Key libraries, dataset and visualize dataset - Build a time series forecasting model using Facebook Prophet to predict future product prices - Compile and fit time series forecasting model to training data - Assess trained model performance Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

R

Sep 10, 2020

Through this course, I became acquainted with the Facebook prophet that I didn't know before. The course was exactly what I expected. Also, the instructor was great.

KR

Jun 19, 2020

Excellent Way Of Teaching...\n\nEvery Course Should Be Like This...\n\nLive Implementation Of Theory On Ral World Data..\n\nAnd Understanding Its Application

By Raphael J

Apr 30, 2020

This course is totally useless and messy. It just teaches you to run a python package as a black box. Furthermore it's horrible from a scientific point of view, the instructor make predictions and doesn't check the quality of his prediction on a test set. Please run away from this course

By Tiffany K

May 23, 2020

Great course! This is especially useful if you're working on a forecasting project and need a good overview to get started. Highly recommend!

By ANIRBAN K

May 16, 2020

It's great to do this project and I am very happy to be a part of the project work. Thank you

By Aditya A

Apr 22, 2020

Nice project and explanation. please make the syllabus bit hard to intermediate level.

By h a b

Jun 7, 2020

it is awesome just add one more example like avocado

By Panyu X

Apr 26, 2020

This course provides very clear and concise instructions for using facebook Prophet in predicting prices. It is applicable for many fields other than prices. Would recommend to anyone who is interested in making forecast/predictions.

By M S R

Sep 11, 2020

By Kartik R

Jun 20, 2020

By MAMATHA C E

Jun 19, 2020

As a student I loved these type of short project. Learning from coursera is awesome with fun-filled.

By Alberto A O L

Jul 25, 2020

Introduces you to the facebook prophet, just what I expected. Really good hands-on project.

By Parameshwar T

Apr 27, 2020

it is very much useful to predict the product prices in the future using Facebook Prophet

By Arma F

Jun 24, 2020

Thank You.

This course was amazing. Now i can use fb prophet to make some predict :)

By Abhishek P G

Jun 17, 2020

I am grateful to have the chance to participate in an online course like this!

By Muhammad K

Oct 31, 2020

All the credits to the instructor, gave me a clear understanding

By Sanket G

Jun 30, 2020

Good introduction to Prophet and visualization with Seaborn!

By haider a

Oct 19, 2020

Ryan Ahmed is best teacher available in guided projects.

By ACHRAF A

May 23, 2020

it's was very helpful, thank you soo much sir, Ahmed.

By Aymal K K

Apr 20, 2020

Provides a good Basic understanding of Fb Prophet

By Kirt P S

Aug 14, 2020

It is the best project with the best instructor!

By Jacoby W

May 18, 2020

Very simple and easy to follow which was perfect

By YIHENG A

Jun 10, 2020

Amazing experience, I really like it!

By Ignacio A R

Sep 12, 2020

Good job! kudos on this modality

By Sihab U

Jul 10, 2020

Amazing instructor. Great topic.

By Grzegorz S

Dec 6, 2021

C​lear and concise introduction

By Ismat S G

Sep 23, 2020

Amazing instructor !! loved it.

