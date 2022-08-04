Chevron Left
Back to Prototypes in Adobe InDesign: Incorporating Interactivity

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Prototypes in Adobe InDesign: Incorporating Interactivity by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

This guided project is about Prototypes in Adobe InDesign: Incorporating Interactivity. In this project, you will learn how to incorporate interactivity into a newsletter document. Having the skill of knowing how to add interactivity to a document, changes the user experience for the document. This project is for people who are interested in advancing their skills with Adobe Indesign and incorporating interactivity into a document. The prerequisites for this project are basic knowledge of using Adobe Indesign and having an Adobe account....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder