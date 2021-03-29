Learner Reviews & Feedback for PyCaret: Anatomy of Classification by Coursera Project Network
In this 2 hour 10 mins long project-based course, you will learn how to set up PyCaret Environment and become familiar with the variety of data preparing tasks done during setup, be able to create, see and compare performance of several models, learn how to tune your model without doing an exhaustive search, create impressive visuals of models, feature importance and much more.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Ikechukwu N O
Mar 29, 2021
Nice one. Helpful.
By manisha r
Sep 13, 2020
A very informative course for new data scientists.
The textual view of both the screen is needed to be made comfortable for viewing.