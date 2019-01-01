Python Optical Character Recognition using Pytorch
Learn about image processing and data preparation.
Learn how to build and train a convolutional network.
Note: The rhyme platform currently does not support webcams, so this is not a live project. This guided project is about optical character recognition using Pythorch, a Python library. This comes under the computer vision domain. While you are watching me code, you will get a cloud desktop with all the required software pre-installed. This will allow you to code along with me. After all, we learn best with active, hands-on learning. Note: This project works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Data Science
Deep Learning
Convolutional Neural Network
Python Programming
Computer Vision
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Learn how to convert images to Tensors and about Image preprocessing.
Learn how to build a Convolutional Neural Network and about one-hot encoding images.
Learn how to set the optimizer and loss function for a model to get good results
Learn how to train a Convolutional Neural Network to get the best accuracy.
