Learner Reviews & Feedback for Python Optical Character Recognition using Pytorch by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

Note: The rhyme platform currently does not support webcams, so this is not a live project. This guided project is about optical character recognition using Pythorch, a Python library. This comes under the computer vision domain. While you are watching me code, you will get a cloud desktop with all the required software pre-installed. This will allow you to code along with me. After all, we learn best with active, hands-on learning. Note: This project works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Python Optical Character Recognition using Pytorch

By Yaron K

Sep 4, 2021

Lots of code. But it's unclear how to generalize it to other image recognition tasks. No EDA. No visualization of data or results. The completed project isn't included, so instead of focusing on annotating the code - you first have to type it in, and as the lecturer correctly states multiple times - it is important not to make any typing errors.

By Bruno P

Mar 18, 2022

The code does not work, the instructor does not run the cells in notebook and there is no visualization of the results. There is nothing related to OCR, it is just an introduction to CNNs using PyTorch.

By Динара Л

May 17, 2022

T​he code is broken

