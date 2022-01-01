Python para el análisis de datos: Pandas y NumPy
Al final de este proyecto guiado, podrás manipular datos usando las librerías NumPy y Pandas de Python.
Al final de este proyecto guiado, podrás manipular datos usando las librerías NumPy y Pandas de Python. NumPy es una biblioteca de Python utilizada para trabajar con matrices. En Python, se puede trabajar con listas que actúan como arreglos, pero el procesamiento es lento. Con NumPy la manipulación de una matriz es mucho más rápido que las listas tradicionales de Python. Por otro lado, Pandas es una herramienta de análisis y manipulación de datos de código abierto rápida, potente, flexible y fácil de usar, construida sobre el lenguaje de programación Python. A lo largo de este proyecto desarrollaremos un caso estudio, que te permitirá comprender y aplicar los conceptos necesarios para el análisis de datos con las librerías Pandas y Numpy. Iniciaremos este proyecto con la revisión de la biblioteca NumPy, haciendo referencia a la creación de arreglos de una y dos dimensiones. Aprenderás a acceder a los valores de los arreglos y harás uso de los métodos para manipular y transformar los datos. Posteriormente con pandas, aprenderás a leer datos de un dataset, seleccionar y realizar operaciones con funciones. Este proyecto es de nivel básico y está diseñado para desarrolladores y personas que deseen aprender Python para el análisis de datos haciendo uso de Pandas y NumPy. Cada tarea del proyecto te ayudará a colocar en práctica los conocimientos adquiridos de forma fácil. Adquirir conocimientos de Python para el análisis de datos, te llevará a ser más atractivo al momento de aplicar en ofertas laborales.
Data Manipulation
Pandas
Numpy
Arrays
análisis de datos
Arreglos con NumPy
Index y cortes en los arreglos
Métodos de arreglos
Actividad práctica (opcional)
Uso de Pandas
Estadística descriptiva con Pandas
Actividad práctica final (opcional)
