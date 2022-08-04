QA in Java: Check for Bugs and Errors
Identify bugs and errors in a Java application with test cases
Locate bugs and errors in a Java application using debugging tools
Correct bugs and errors in a Java application
Identify bugs and errors in a Java application with test cases
Locate bugs and errors in a Java application using debugging tools
Correct bugs and errors in a Java application
This Guided Project QA in Java: Check for Bugs and Errors is for Java developers and testers for quality assurance. In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to identify bugs and errors in a Java application with test cases, locate bugs and errors iusing debugging tools, and correct bugs and errors. To achieve this, we will work through the debugging process on a Java application in Microsoft Visual Studio Code. This project is unique because you will learn how to achieve quality assurance through test plans and industry-standard debugging techniques. In order to be successful in this project, you will need core java programming skills, e.g., variables, expressions, loops, conditionals, functions.
Debugging
Test Case
Software Testing
Java Programming
Visual Studio Code
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Task 1: Run the java application in debug mode
Task 2: Design a test plan for the application
Task 3: Pinpoint the source of the first bug
Optional Practice: Demostrate your understanding of test cases and breakpoints
Task 4: Correct the first, second bug and retest
Task 5: Pinpoint the third bug with advanced techniques
Optional Practice: Demostrate your understanding of conditional breakpoints and expression evaluation
Task 6: Correct the third and fourth bug with advanced techniques and retest
Optional Cumulative Practice: Test your understanding of all that you have learned
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.