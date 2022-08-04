Learner Reviews & Feedback for QA in Java: Check for Bugs and Errors by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This Guided Project QA in Java: Check for Bugs and Errors is for Java developers and testers for quality assurance. In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to identify bugs and errors in a Java application with test cases, locate bugs and errors iusing debugging tools, and correct bugs and errors. To achieve this, we will work through the debugging process on a Java application in Microsoft Visual Studio Code. This project is unique because you will learn how to achieve quality assurance through test plans and industry-standard debugging techniques. In order to be successful in this project, you will need core java programming skills, e.g., variables, expressions, loops, conditionals, functions....