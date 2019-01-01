Quantitative Text Analysis and Measures of Readability in R
Estimate the readability of a text document or corpus of documents.
Plot the variation in readability levels in a text corpus over time.
By the end of this project, you will be able to load textual data into R and turn it into a corpus object. You will also understand the concept of measures of readability in textual analysis. You will know how to estimate the level of readability of a text document or corpus of documents using a number of different readability metrics and how to plot the variation in readability levels in a text document corpus over time at the document and paragraph level. This project is aimed at beginners who have a basic familiarity with the statistical programming language R and the RStudio environment, or people with a small amount of experience who would like to learn how to measure the readability of textual data.
Text Analysis
Data Wrangling
Data Visualization (DataViz)
Text Corpus
Readability
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Load textual data into R and turn it into a corpus object. You will also understand the concept of measures of readability in textual analysis.
Estimate the level of readability of a text document or corpus of documents using a number of different readability metrics
Prepare the textual data for plotting by extracting key information from text document filenames and combining these with readability data in a dataframe.
Plot the variation in readability levels in a text document corpus over time.
Reshape the data to paragraph level and plot the distribution of readability over time by paragraph.
