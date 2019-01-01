Query data in Django
Query Django models using QuerySet methods and Q objects.
Learn how to construct complex queries
Learn how to query across relationships
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use the QuerySet methods and the Q objects to query data in Django. You will generate a sample project and create a view that populates the database with sample data. You will then learn the syntax of keyword arguments to construct queries using the QuerySet methods. You will create complex queries using the Q objects, and finally you will learn how to query across relationships. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Python Programming
Django development
Django QuerySet API
Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create the bookstore Django project and its apps
Create the setup view which will automate entry of sample data
Run queries using the QuerySet method get()
Run queries using the QuerySet method filter()
Apply the membership and string lookup types
Query using the QuerySet exclude method and nest filters
Query using Q objects
Query across relationships
