Learner Reviews & Feedback for Query data in Django by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use the QuerySet methods and the Q objects to query data in Django. You will generate a sample project and create a view that populates the database with sample data. You will then learn the syntax of keyword arguments to construct queries using the QuerySet methods. You will create complex queries using the Q objects, and finally you will learn how to query across relationships.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Query data in Django
By أحمد م ف م س
•
Feb 11, 2021
Awesome...I just want to know more about how Model.objects.filter(condition A and Condition B)
is different than filter(condition A).filter(condition B) in model has relationship