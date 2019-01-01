Query a Database Table with SQL in LibreOffice Base
Use the SQL Query Design view in LibreOffice Base.
Demonstrate proficiency in using SQL syntax for retrieval queries.
Write and save an SQL query that selects, sorts, and filters.
By the end of this project, you will have written SQL queries to retrieve data from a database table in LibreOffice Base. While Base includes a WYSIWYG query utility, learning to access data using SQL provides an additional measure of control over the data retrieval process. In addition, SQL skills can be applied across a variety of relational database management systems in addition to LibreOffice Base. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
SQL syntax
Data Retrieval
Select (Sql)
Relational tables
Libreoffice
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Tour the LibreOffice Base user interface as you locate the SQL Query Design view and write your first SQL query.
Write SQL code to control which columns display in the result table, and the order in which they display.
Incorporate the WHERE clause in an SQL query to display only selected rows in the query results.
Use the ORDER BY clause in an SQL query to sort the rows in the query results in ascending and descending order.
Save, update, and reuse SQL queries using the Query Design pane for SQL.
