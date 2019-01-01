Query Django models across relationships
Apply complex queries across multiple relationships
Distinguish between the filter and exclude methods across relationships
Understand the difference between the nested filters and the comma
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to perform deep filter operations over 1, 2 and 3 relationships. You will learn how to use the “in” field lookup to create a filter inside a filter. You will discover the difference between using a comma in a filter call and nesting filters via an example, and will see the difference between the implementation of the “comma” in the filter and the exclude methods. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Python Programming
Django development
Object-Relational Database (ORDBMS)
Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Navigate the bookstore Django app
Perform deep lookups across multiple relationships
Query with a filter inside a filter
Apply nested filters and the comma across relationship
Apply exclude across relationships
