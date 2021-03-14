Use React State and Props to Create an Online Quiz
Use React props in the Child Component and set state.
Pass the props from the React parent to the Child Component.
Use state and props to render Radio Buttons in the React Child Component.
Use React props in the Child Component and set state.
Pass the props from the React parent to the Child Component.
Use state and props to render Radio Buttons in the React Child Component.
By the end of this project, you will use React State and Props to create an online quiz by fetching data from an existing REST API and using React props and state to present questions and check answers. React is an ideal application for creating a web application that can perform dynamic tasks on the Client side using API calls to a REST API. Using React child components helps to break problems down into smaller subtasks. One component may be responsible for fetching data from an API, while another handles form creation and submission. React props allows information passing from React Parent Components to Child Components. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
react api fetch
React state
react event processing
react form processing
react props
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Analyze the existing MongoDB, Express, React and Node.js Application.
Use React props in the Child Component and set state.
Pass the props from the React parent to the Child Component.
Use state and props to render Radio Buttons in the React Child Component.
Bind the JavaScript Form and Button Handlers to the React Component.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.