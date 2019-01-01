Learner Reviews & Feedback for Use React State and Props to Create an Online Quiz by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will use React State and Props to create an online quiz by fetching data from an existing REST API and using React props and state to present questions and check answers.
React is an ideal application for creating a web application that can perform dynamic tasks on the Client side using API calls to a REST API. Using React child components helps to break problems down into smaller subtasks. One component may be responsible for fetching data from an API, while another handles form creation and submission. React props allows information passing from React Parent Components to Child Components.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....