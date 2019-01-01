Learner Reviews & Feedback for Recreate the First Ever Easter Egg from Adventure in Unity by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one-hour, project-based course, we will recreate the first ever "Easter Egg" in game development history!
Easter Eggs in video games are hidden features that can be revealed by pressing a combination of buttons, completing a task in a certain way or exploring remote or obscure areas of a game. They can be hidden messages from the programmers, hidden music tracks or art, even a complete hidden level.
In this guided project, we will recreate the Easter egg secretly created by developer Warren Robinett in Atari’s 1980 game, Adventure! You'll learn how to set up a simple 2D environment similar to rooms from the original game; how to make the player move with the keyboard and enable the player to pick up and drop objects in the same way as Adventure!; and how to write a C# script that will reveal the Easter egg once all the requirements are met.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....