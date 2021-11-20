Regular Expressions in Python
Construct regex patterns
Validate passwords and user input in web forms
Extract patterns and replace strings with regex
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to construct regex patterns, validate passwords and user input in web forms and extract patterns and replace strings with regex. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Basics of Python Programming
Python Programming
Regular Expression (REGEX)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to Regular Expressions in Python
Intermediate Regular Expressions in Python
Password Validation with Regular Expressions
Form and User Input Validation with Regular Expressions
Extraction and Word Replacement from Server Logs
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by SSFeb 10, 2022
exceptional course and very good content for beginners to learn
by VSNov 20, 2021
In the early chapter, the instructor forgot to show the use of "*" symbol, but overall pretty good project.
