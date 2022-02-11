By Shashank S•
Feb 11, 2022
exceptional course and very good content for beginners to learn
By Vallian S•
Nov 21, 2021
In the early chapter, the instructor forgot to show the use of "*" symbol, but overall pretty good project.
By Anandhu H•
Jan 31, 2022
Did not cover all the basics.
By Raven I•
Apr 24, 2022
If you're willing to take the time and Google some things as you go along, it's a pretty solid base. But if you're using this as your sole means of learning regex in Python, it's going to be confusing once you get to the more intermediate exercises.