Regular Expressions in Python by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
32 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to construct regex patterns, validate passwords and user input in web forms and extract patterns and replace strings with regex. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

4 Reviews for Regular Expressions in Python

By Shashank S

Feb 11, 2022

exceptional course and very good content for beginners to learn

By Vallian S

Nov 21, 2021

I​n the early chapter, the instructor forgot to show the use of "*" symbol, but overall pretty good project.

By Anandhu H

Jan 31, 2022

D​id not cover all the basics.

By Raven I

Apr 24, 2022

If you're willing to take the time and Google some things as you go along, it's a pretty solid base. But if you're using this as your sole means of learning regex in Python, it's going to be confusing once you get to the more intermediate exercises.

