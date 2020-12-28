By Bensen A•
Dec 28, 2020
Abby Saey's courses are some of the best Project Courses I have come across in Coursera. Her explanation is easy to follow and she covers all important tips and tricks clearly. This particular course is very useful as it teaches how to use the Eduflow platform for Employee Onboarding and Training. I highly recommend this course and other courses by Abby Saey. All the Best!!!
By Rajnish K•
Mar 14, 2022
excellent
By Johan K•
Feb 18, 2021
Not followed, because use of an external platform is needed.
By Jasmine K•
Dec 25, 2020
THERE IS NO OPTION TO OPT OUT OF THE COURSE. IT SHOULD BE AVAILABLE