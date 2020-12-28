Chevron Left
In this project, you will create an employee onboarding course with Eduflow. In today’s world, more people than ever are working remotely. It is extremely important to be able to provide a smooth and effective onboarding process for new hires, even if you are unable to do so in person. Onboarding programs are an essential part of establishing and maintaining a company brand. Not only should they introduce the new employee to the company and team, onboarding programs should also train each employee on their job expectations and company policies and procedures. In this project, we will streamline the onboarding process to ensure each employee receives the same message and general training. At the same time, we are going to customize the onboarding process so that it also hones in on the individual training needs of each new hire’s position. Eduflow is a free, easy-to-use course builder that will allow us to both streamline and personalize the onboarding experience for each and every new hire. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Bensen A

Dec 28, 2020

Abby Saey's courses are some of the best Project Courses I have come across in Coursera. Her explanation is easy to follow and she covers all important tips and tricks clearly. This particular course is very useful as it teaches how to use the Eduflow platform for Employee Onboarding and Training. I highly recommend this course and other courses by Abby Saey. All the Best!!!

By Rajnish K

Mar 14, 2022

excellent

By Johan K

Feb 18, 2021

Not followed, because use of an external platform is needed.

By Jasmine K

Dec 25, 2020

THERE IS NO OPTION TO OPT OUT OF THE COURSE. IT SHOULD BE AVAILABLE

