Resourcing a Project Schedule
Setting up a calendar (working and non working times) for your project
Creating a project resource pool
Assigning project human and non human resources
In this guided project you will learn how add resources to your project schedule. You will start with your non-resourced project schedule. This is a schedule that was build by decomposing the lowest level elements of your WBS (representing Scope) to the necessary activities, sequencing them, and estimating their durations (BTW: we do have other Guided projects for how to do each one of these steps). Combing all this info, into a schedule. Now in this Guided Project you will add resources, (Human and non-human), consider resource relationships, and resource as well as project calendar, to optimize our schedule to our own project conditions. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Resourcing a Schedule
Working with Calendars
Resource Dependency
Optimize a Schedule
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Setting up and loading your non-resourced project schedule into a scheduling tool
Defining working and non working times in your project calendar
Creating a project resource pool
Defining different resources
Assigning human and non human resources to your project
