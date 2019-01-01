Learner Reviews & Feedback for Resourcing a Project Schedule by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this guided project you will learn how add resources to your project schedule. You will start with your non-resourced project schedule. This is a schedule that was build by decomposing the lowest level elements of your WBS (representing Scope) to the necessary activities, sequencing them, and estimating their durations (BTW: we do have other Guided projects for how to do each one of these steps). Combing all this info, into a schedule. Now in this Guided Project you will add resources, (Human and non-human), consider resource relationships, and resource as well as project calendar, to optimize our schedule to our own project conditions.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....