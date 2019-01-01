Retouchez et modifiez vos images avec Canva
Vous serez capable de retoucher artistiquement vos images avec Canva
Vous serez capable de découvrir tous les outils de retouche d'image de Canva
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
À la fin de ce projet, vous aurez toutes les compétences de base pour retoucher et modifier vos images d’une manière professionnelle en utilisant la plateforme Canva, outil en ligne de création et d’édition de visuels Marketing. Vous serez en mesure d’utiliser les divers outils de retouche et de modification d’images proposés par Canva. Ce projet est destiné aux débutants, aux personnes qui n’ont aucune connaissance en graphisme et surtout à ceux et celles qui souhaiteraient éditer et retoucher des images d’une façon professionnelle et artistique.
Ce projet requiert des connaissances de base en business et navigation Internet.
Creativity
Graphic Design
Canva
Image Processing
Editing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Créez un compte Canva
Découvrez l’éditeur photos de Canva
Créez du contenu créatif avec les effets de Canva
Modifiez les fonds de vos images avec Canva
Sauvegardez et partagez vos projets avec Canva
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
