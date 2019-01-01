Creating a Rock, Paper, Scissors Game in Python
Learn different data types and print statements.
Learn about loops and if conditions.
Create Rock, paper or scissors game using Python
By the end of this project, you will be able to create a simple interactive game of rock, paper, or scissors. Throughout this guided project, you will be introduced to the basic skills needed for every programming language such as different data types, loops, and if conditions. Each part of the project will prepare you to code on your own in Python language, whether to create a game or simple coding. Python programming is one of the easiest programming languages since its syntax is English-like. It is used in many applications and mastering it will definitely pave a way for you to start a career in any programming-based field. Python is also the base for the machine learning and deep learning field. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Python Basics
Game creation
coding
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to Python Basics.
Constructing If conditions and tracing them manually.
Constructing While loops.
Implementing Lists.
Taking an input from the user and using Random library.
Creating the game of Rock, Paper or scissors.
