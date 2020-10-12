Routing and Navigation Concepts in Angular
Build routing and navigation user interface in Angular
Configure Parent and Child Routes
Understand passing and reading route parameters
Build routing and navigation user interface in Angular
Configure Parent and Child Routes
Understand passing and reading route parameters
By the end of this project, you will create and build routing and navigation user interface in Angular. So in this guided project you will learn the basic concepts related to routing and navigation like configuring routes, understanding parent and child routes, handling invalid URLs, and route parameters etc.
Html
Web Page
Angularjs
Navigation
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction - Create Angular Project
Generate Components required for the project
Configure Rotes and Router Module
Add buttons and use directives to navigate between the components
Handle Invalid URL's
Handle Empty path scenario
Enable Route Parameters
Child Routing in Angular
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.