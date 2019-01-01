Azure Devops: Introduction to CI/CD with Visual Studio
Deploy An application from Visual Studio Desktop to Azure Web Apps
Create full Build and Release pipeline in Azure DevOps to enable continuous deployment (CD) for our application
By the end of this course you will be able to create a DevOps Continuous Deployment (CD) pipeline completely using the Microsoft Azure DevOps platform. You will have an opportunity to use many of the Microsoft Azure DevOps tools, such as Azure Repos and Azure Pipelines, and Visual Studio Team Services for Desktop.
Microsoft Azure
Devops
Microsoft Visual Studio
Application development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
What is Azure Devops and what is Visual Studio?
Set up Accounts and Initialise porject
Launch web app in Azure using Visual Studio
Set up and configure parallel jobs and push code to Azure
Create build pipeline in Azure DevOps
Create release pipeline in Azure DevOps
