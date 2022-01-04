Chevron Left
Azure Devops: Introduction to CI/CD with Visual Studio

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Azure Devops: Introduction to CI/CD with Visual Studio by Coursera Project Network

4.2
stars
11 ratings
2 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this course you will be able to create a DevOps Continuous Deployment (CD) pipeline completely using the Microsoft Azure DevOps platform. You will have an opportunity to use many of the Microsoft Azure DevOps tools, such as Azure Repos and Azure Pipelines, and Visual Studio Team Services for Desktop....
By Sandip S

Jan 4, 2022

Very well organised tutorial

By Ervis T

Jan 16, 2022

Great practical course

