Learner Reviews & Feedback for Azure Devops: Introduction to CI/CD with Visual Studio by Coursera Project Network
4.2
stars
11 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
By the end of this course you will be able to create a DevOps Continuous Deployment (CD) pipeline completely using the Microsoft Azure DevOps platform. You will have an opportunity to use many of the Microsoft Azure DevOps tools, such as Azure Repos and Azure Pipelines, and Visual Studio Team Services for Desktop....
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Azure Devops: Introduction to CI/CD with Visual Studio