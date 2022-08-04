Learner Reviews & Feedback for Javascript for Beginners: Introduction to Objects by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Why are Javascript Objects used? Why should I learn how to create, edit and manipulate objects? In programming, one needs a way to deal with large amounts of related data in an ordered form, and various ways to add, retrieve and manipulate said data in a reliable way. Learners will create empty objects and objects with different properites and values, identify object values using dot and bracket notation, and manipulate object properties and values with builtin Javascript Array methods. Further, learners will learn the fundamentals of the keyword this in Javascript by using it to get `n object to refer to itself. By the end of the project, learners will be able to create, edit and manipulate objects effectively using some of the most widely used Javascript Object methods....