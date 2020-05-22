Save and Load Files with C# in Unity
Understand how to write basic file-handling code in C#.
Understand how to implement and use a JSON conversion tool.
Understand how to obfuscate a text file using a simple pseudo-encryption algorithm.
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to save and load text files using C#'s System.IO Library. You'll also learn how to obfuscate a text file using a simple pseudo-encryption algorithm. The guided project will introduce you to the following coding concepts: - Basic File Handling - JSON Format - XOR Pseudo-cypher This is a stand-alone guided project, and also serves as an optional but recommended foundation for the "Save a Dynamic Scene with C# in Unity" and "Encrypt and Decrypt Files with C# in Unity" courses. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Video-game Development
C sharp (C#) Programming Language
Unity 3D
Unity
Application development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and License Activation
Save a Text File
Load a Text File
Save Objects in JSON Format
Deserialize JSON
Obfuscate the Text File
Dynamically Get File Path
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
