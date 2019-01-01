School Registry using Object Oriented Programming in Java
Learn the four concepts of Object Oriented Programming.
Create your own customized graphical user interface.
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a graphical user interface for a school registry using Java Window Builder. You will be able to identify and apply the four principles of object-oriented programming, which are encapsulation, inheritance, polymorphism and abstraction, to almost any programming language. Throughout the project, you will be able to identify encapsulation and how to use it, comprehend and apply inheritance, use the different forms of polymorphism and finally, apply and use abstraction, in order to create our GUI. By learning Object Oriented Programming, you will be able to create your own Java projects using Eclipse, customized to fit your needs. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Computer Programming
Swing
Java
Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up Java environment.
Apply Encapsulation by using access modifier and generating their accessors.
Allow a class to adopt other classes attributes and methods by using Inheritance.
Identify and use the two forms of polymorphism, overriding and overloading.
Create and use abstract classes, abstract methods and interfaces.
Create an application window using Java Window Builder and create a customized frame for your Graphical User Interface.
Create a panel that the user could enter his input in.
Integrate your components with your code by saving user data, allowing buttons to perform specific actions and inserting into a table.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.