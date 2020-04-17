Chevron Left
In this project, you will apply the k-means clustering unsupervised learning algorithm using scikit-learn and Python to build an image compression application with interactive controls. By the end of this 45-minute long project, you will be competent in pre-processing high-resolution image data for k-means clustering, conducting basic exploratory data analysis (EDA) and data visualization, applying a computationally time-efficient implementation of the k-means algorithm, Mini-Batch K-Means, to compress images, and leverage the Jupyter widgets library to build interactive GUI components to select images from a drop-down list and pick values of k using a slider. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, and scikit-learn pre-installed. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Ashok G

Apr 17, 2020

useful

By Dhananjay J

Sep 21, 2020

A very simple and smooth learning experience. The guided project really helped me connect with the topic and the code being used. I had a slight fear of coding machine learning projects but this course held my hand and helped me understand and finish a project in a very short span of time

By Matthew A

Dec 15, 2021

Professor was very good in his approach to this guided project. Steps were clear and explained with precise explanations. Would recommend this guided project for anyine who wants hands on experience with image compression with K-Means Clustering.

By Raj D

Jun 29, 2020

The course was very interactive and suitable for beginners. The concepts are explained well and are easy to understand and implement yourself.

By Harsh m

Mar 29, 2020

really informative and interactive, rhyme is an ingeniously made learning platform. had a great time learning a new skill.

By Vishnu N

Oct 25, 2020

I found this a very good Guided project with Image Compression with K-Means Clustering

By Mayank S

Apr 26, 2020

Great Course.

Now i know we can compress image using Kmeans.

Thankyou Snehan Kekre

By TEJENDER S

Apr 12, 2020

It was great learning here a good experience. Thank you coursera

By Mir T

Jun 13, 2020

An amazing tutor, and a course that anyone can take.

By SHUBHAM S

May 14, 2020

Amazing high level guide with implementation.....

By Satish k J

Jun 6, 2020

Great mage Compression with K-Means Clustering

By Abhishek D

Jun 28, 2020

The project done is really good for beginners.

By Chandrasekhara S V

Aug 1, 2020

Nice course and is taught extremely well.

By Anvay R A

Jun 1, 2020

Great hands on experience !!!

By Chandra J

May 14, 2020

very good and simple to learn

By Nitesh R

Jun 8, 2020

great guided project course

By Mohanad A N

May 29, 2020

Good and straight to point.

By SUGUNA M

Nov 19, 2020

good project-based course

By K J

May 18, 2020

Perfect and just right

By Gangone R

Jul 3, 2020

very useful course

By Diego R G

May 19, 2020

Great project!

By Richa G

Jul 6, 2020

Nice Course.

By MARLA S K

May 9, 2020

nice course

By Partheepan

Apr 9, 2020

very useful

By Al A C

Jul 25, 2020

great job!

