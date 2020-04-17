RD
Jun 28, 2020
The course was very interactive and suitable for beginners. The concepts are explained well and are easy to understand and implement yourself.
HM
Mar 29, 2020
really informative and interactive, rhyme is an ingeniously made learning platform. had a great time learning a new skill.
By Ashok G•
Apr 17, 2020
useful
By Dhananjay J•
Sep 21, 2020
A very simple and smooth learning experience. The guided project really helped me connect with the topic and the code being used. I had a slight fear of coding machine learning projects but this course held my hand and helped me understand and finish a project in a very short span of time
By Matthew A•
Dec 15, 2021
Professor was very good in his approach to this guided project. Steps were clear and explained with precise explanations. Would recommend this guided project for anyine who wants hands on experience with image compression with K-Means Clustering.
By Raj D•
Jun 29, 2020
The course was very interactive and suitable for beginners. The concepts are explained well and are easy to understand and implement yourself.
By Harsh m•
Mar 29, 2020
really informative and interactive, rhyme is an ingeniously made learning platform. had a great time learning a new skill.
By Vishnu N•
Oct 25, 2020
I found this a very good Guided project with Image Compression with K-Means Clustering
By Mayank S•
Apr 26, 2020
Great Course.
Now i know we can compress image using Kmeans.
Thankyou Snehan Kekre
By TEJENDER S•
Apr 12, 2020
It was great learning here a good experience. Thank you coursera
By Mir T•
Jun 13, 2020
An amazing tutor, and a course that anyone can take.
By SHUBHAM S•
May 14, 2020
Amazing high level guide with implementation.....
By Satish k J•
Jun 6, 2020
Great mage Compression with K-Means Clustering
By Abhishek D•
Jun 28, 2020
The project done is really good for beginners.
By Chandrasekhara S V•
Aug 1, 2020
Nice course and is taught extremely well.
By Anvay R A•
Jun 1, 2020
Great hands on experience !!!
By Chandra J•
May 14, 2020
very good and simple to learn
By Nitesh R•
Jun 8, 2020
great guided project course
By Mohanad A N•
May 29, 2020
Good and straight to point.
By SUGUNA M•
Nov 19, 2020
good project-based course
By K J•
May 18, 2020
Perfect and just right
By Gangone R•
Jul 3, 2020
very useful course
By Diego R G•
May 19, 2020
Great project!
By Richa G•
Jul 6, 2020
Nice Course.
By MARLA S K•
May 9, 2020
nice course
By Partheepan•
Apr 9, 2020
very useful
By Al A C•
Jul 25, 2020
great job!