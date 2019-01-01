Chevron Left
In this project you will create a virtual network in Azure and utilize it to limit network access to your Azure SQL Database. You will create database users and roles to easily manage permissions in your database and enable auditing and system-versioning to monitor data changes over time. Besides implementing security and auditing features, you will define a backup policy for point-in-time and long-term retention backups. By completing this project, you will understand how to secure your database and restore your data in case of an accident or a security threat....
