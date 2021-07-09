Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Selenium Test Execution On Docker Containers

4.4
stars
15 ratings
1 reviews

About the Course

“Selenium automates browsers, that’s it. What you do with that power is up to you.” Selenium is the most widely used UI automation tool to test web applications. Docker helps developers build lightweight and portable software containers that simplify application development, testing, and deployment. In this project, we will learn why and how to execute Selenium tests on Docker containers. By the end of this project, you will be able to execute Selenium tests sequentially or parallelly on multiple browsers deployed on Docker containers....
By Jitendra C

Jul 9, 2021

it was good but not detailed (how to create from the scratch) how to run the same in Pipeline.

By Sachin Y

Nov 19, 2021

limited knowledge shared......​

