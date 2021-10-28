Learner Reviews & Feedback for Set the Right Strategy with BCG Matrix by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will be able to formulate your corporate strategy with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Matrix. BCG matrix is a strategic decision-making framework that helps in resource allocation among different strategic business units (SBUs) by categorizing them based on their ability to generate cash inflows against cash outflows. The matrix classifies business portfolio into four categories based on industry attractiveness (growth rate of that industry), and competitive position (relative market share). The growth vs share model provides an indication of which products an organization should invest in, those they should develop, and the ones they should get rid of. The framework is a simple but powerful tool for maximizing corporate competitiveness, and sustainability by allowing them to strike the right balance between exploitation and exploration.
To demonstrate the application of the BCG matrix, we will use a spreadsheet to analyze an energy services company that has five Strategic Business Units (SBUs). The example of the case study would empower you to use the model to analyze your company or any other company of your choice. The project is for business leaders who want formulate their corporate strategy with the goal of effective resource allocation. Also, for strategist who are interested in helping organization in making informed strategic decisions. At the end of the project, you will be able to use the BCG Matrix for long-term corporate strategic planning, and make effective investment decisions with your resources...
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Set the Right Strategy with BCG Matrix
By Sara A
•
Oct 28, 2021
the course should be categorized as intermediate. Its beginner at best. It could have been more efficient by having the input datas available. It felt like i was taking a data entry course and introduction to excel.