Chevron Left
Back to Set up your dev environment for LAMP web developers on Linux

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Set up your dev environment for LAMP web developers on Linux by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will set up your development environment for LAMP web developers on Linux. Often, a dynamic web application consists of many different technologies and programming languages. Creating a web application with Linux, Apache (or NGINX), MySQL (or MariaDB), and PHP is usually referred to as a LAMP stack of technologies. In this project we will focus on installation and setup, rather that the code itself. This will allow you to use the same scaffolding approach for your future LAMP applications. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder