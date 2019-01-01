Learner Reviews & Feedback for Set up your dev environment for LAMP web developers on Linux by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will set up your development environment for LAMP web developers on Linux.
Often, a dynamic web application consists of many different technologies and programming languages. Creating a web application with Linux, Apache (or NGINX), MySQL (or MariaDB), and PHP is usually referred to as a LAMP stack of technologies. In this project we will focus on installation and setup, rather that the code itself. This will allow you to use the same scaffolding approach for your future LAMP applications.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....