Small Business Marketing Using LinkedIn
Create a LinkedIn profile
Share content
Join and create groups
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use LinkedIn to promote your small business by creating a LinkedIn business page, connecting to the right customers, using the LinkedIn messaging feature, posting relevant content, joining groups, and creating your own group for your small business. This course will benefit small business owners with limited to no social media marketing experience. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
This course will benefit learners with little to no social media marketing experience.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a LinkedIn account
Customize your LinkedIn account
Create a business page
Connect with clients
Join groups and create a group
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by ADec 27, 2021
very helpful course for who want to start marketing on LinkedIn
by BPMay 13, 2021
I believe that this will help me to understand marketing solutions using LinkedIn
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
