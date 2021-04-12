By Muhammad H•
Apr 12, 2021
I found the course very short but informative that include all relevant information that a new user needs about the linkedIn and I am now able to create pages and groups and join groups too. I am totally satisfied with the teaching style of instructor.
By kawther m•
Mar 30, 2022
thank you for your help with free projects
By Mrs.S.Saranya•
Aug 22, 2021
Good
By Baishakhi P•
May 14, 2021
I believe that this will help me to understand marketing solutions using LinkedIn
By Aya M y•
Dec 28, 2021
very helpful course for who want to start marketing on LinkedIn
By Ahmed S S•
Jul 12, 2021
very good, useful, and quick information
By Atul Y•
Oct 13, 2021
The course can be more elaborative in ways to explain marketing strategies using linkedin as a medium
By Nguyen T H•
Sep 11, 2021
ok