About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use LinkedIn to promote your small business by creating a LinkedIn business page, connecting to the right customers, using the LinkedIn messaging feature, posting relevant content, joining groups, and creating your own group for your small business. This course will benefit small business owners with limited to no social media marketing experience. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Muhammad H

Apr 12, 2021

I found the course very short but informative that include all relevant information that a new user needs about the linkedIn and I am now able to create pages and groups and join groups too. I am totally satisfied with the teaching style of instructor.

By kawther m

Mar 30, 2022

thank you for your help with free projects

By Mrs.S.Saranya

Aug 22, 2021

Good

By Baishakhi P

May 14, 2021

I believe that this will help me to understand marketing solutions using LinkedIn

By Aya M y

Dec 28, 2021

very helpful course for who want to start marketing on LinkedIn

By Ahmed S S

Jul 12, 2021

very good, useful, and quick information

By Atul Y

Oct 13, 2021

The course can be more elaborative in ways to explain marketing strategies using linkedin as a medium

By Nguyen T H

Sep 11, 2021

ok

