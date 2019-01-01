لعبة الثعبان عن طريق python:استخدم pygame لتصنع لعبتك الخاصة
تعلم pygame library مع ال modules و ال functions الخاصة بها
تطبيق مهارات البرمجة في مجال تطوير الألعاب
في هذه الدورة التدريبية القائمة على المشروع والتي تستغرق ساعة واحدة، ستتعلم كيفية عمل لعبة الثعبان المشهورة عن طريق python و pygame.هتتعلم و تطبق معظم العناصر و الfunctions الموجودة جوة pygame library. و دا يشمل تطبيق modules زي ال draw و time و display. كمان هنتعلم ازاي نتعامل مع الأحداث المختلفة (events) و ازاي نعمل بنفسنا functions تساعدنا في استكمال خطوات اللعبة. دا هيساعدك بعد كدا في برمجة الألعاب اللي انت عايزها بنفسك و كتابة كود لبرامج مختلفة باستخدام python. لغة python هي واحدة من أهم و أكثر لغات البرمجة استخداما و دا يرجع لسهولة ال syntax او الكلمات المستخدمة فيها اللي قريبة جدا من لغتنا العادية. حاليا python و pygame هما لغة و اطار عمل (framework) كويسين جدا للتطوير السريع و عمل محاكاة و نماذج للألعاب و يتم استخدامهم من قبل المبرمجين المبتدئين في مجال تطوير الألعاب. ملاحظة: تعمل هذه الدورة التدريبية بشكل أفضل للمتعلمين المقيمين في منطقة أمريكا الشمالية. نعمل حاليًا على توفير نفس التجربة في مناطق أخرى.
Python Programming
Pygame library
video games develoing
بنهاية المهمة 1، هتقدر تعمل initiation ل pygame و تعمل أول شاشة في اللعبة.
بنهاية المهمة 2، هتقدر تصنع ألوان مختلفة بنظام RGB وتستخدمهم في رسم المستطيلات. كمان هتقدر تغير لون خلفية الشاشة.
بنهاية المهمة 3، هتقدر تتعامل مع الأحداث زي ضغطة زر على keyboard. و كمان هتستخدم ال time module عشان تتحكم في سرعة الثعبان.
بنهاية المهمة 4، هتقدر تستخدم الجمل المشروطة في التحكم في قوانين اللعبة. كمان هتقدر تعمل ال function الرئيسية في اللعبة (game loop ).
بنهاية المهمة 5، هتقدر تستخدم font module عشان تظهر رسايل علي الشاشة و تستخدم random module في صنع أكل الثعبان داخل اللعبة.
بنهاية المهمة 6، هتقدر تستخدم القوائم أو ال lists في زيادة طول الثعبان و استكمال قوانين اللعبة.
بنهاية المهمة 7, هتقدر انك تبين مجموع النقاط على الشاشة و انهاء قوانين اللعبة و تحويل الكود الى كود شامل سهل التعديل و التطوير.
