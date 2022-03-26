Learner Reviews & Feedback for SOLID Programming: Single Responsibility Principle in Unity by Coursera Project Network
Programming of any kind, including in game-development, can get complicated as the size and scope of a project increase. Investigating bugs and expanding the code with new functionality can be almost impossible if the code-structure is not well-thought-out.
In this one-hour, project-based course, we will cover the first principle of "SOLID" programming: Single Responsibility Principle ("SRP") states that a class should only be responsible for a single task. It sounds simple, but for many programmers, it's can be bit of a paradigm-shift. In the project, we will create some "typical" code that is fairly common in game-development, and then break it up to become compliant with SRP.
This project is part one of a five-part series on SOLID Programming principles, which are:
- Single Responsibility (this guided project)
- Open-Closed
- Liskov's Substitution
- Interface Segregation
- Dependency Inversion
Each of these guided projects stands on its own, but for a full understanding of good coding practices, completing all five guided projects is recommended....
By Luiz H B
•
Mar 26, 2022
It is for beginners, but it was perfect, and it helped me revise my concepts and reinforce my knowledge of SOLID.