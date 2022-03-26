Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for SOLID Programming: Single Responsibility Principle in Unity by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

Programming of any kind, including in game-development, can get complicated as the size and scope of a project increase. Investigating bugs and expanding the code with new functionality can be almost impossible if the code-structure is not well-thought-out. In this one-hour, project-based course, we will cover the first principle of "SOLID" programming: Single Responsibility Principle ("SRP") states that a class should only be responsible for a single task. It sounds simple, but for many programmers, it's can be bit of a paradigm-shift. In the project, we will create some "typical" code that is fairly common in game-development, and then break it up to become compliant with SRP. This project is part one of a five-part series on SOLID Programming principles, which are: - Single Responsibility (this guided project) - Open-Closed - Liskov's Substitution - Interface Segregation - Dependency Inversion Each of these guided projects stands on its own, but for a full understanding of good coding practices, completing all five guided projects is recommended....

By Luiz H B

Mar 26, 2022

It is for beginners, but it was perfect, and it helped me revise my concepts and reinforce my knowledge of SOLID.

