Создание Визуального Контента в Adobe Spark
Пользоватся веб-приложением Adobe Spark
Применять и изменять элементы графики
Создавать контент для социальных сетей
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
В этом проекте вы научитесь пользоваться веб-приложением Adobe Spark для создания контент социальных сетей. По завершении всех задач этого курса, вы создадите флаер для виртуальной конференции, попрактикуетесь в использовании инструментов дизайна и редактирования, а также добавите анимацию.
Меньше года опыта работы
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Рабочее пространство Adobe Spark
Добавление фона, заголовка и названия флаера
Добавление фоторгафий спикеров конференции
Добавление иконок и нового шрифта
Добавление анимации и опубликование флаера
