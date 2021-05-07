By Andrés M•
May 7, 2021
I never write reviews, but ... please DON´T TAKE THIS PROJECT. Terrible project, no theoretical explanation, no explanation of functions, no complete project using pipelines (only 2 lines). The installation of libraries is not correct, I spent about two days trying to install them. Poor English language, zero explanations in general. It's a shame that people with high level of education are trying to scam people, I regret 100% of paying for this. I DID NOT LEARN ANYTHING.
By Aruparna M•
Feb 21, 2021
The dataset provided was wrong. It was not the exact one that was demonstrated by the instructor!
By 19BST035-HARI K R B B C•
Sep 25, 2020
This Course is Very useful. This course big advantage is short. Read short, Learn Big.
By Cheikh B•
Mar 27, 2021
Awsome project and very good explaination thank you for this project
By Leonardo E•
Nov 21, 2020
pretty useful, actually.
By MD R I•
Oct 5, 2020
helpful project
By Sankirna J•
May 2, 2022
Good project to get you started with some spark code. It was very short and hands on. Instructor doesn't really talk about the library or how things work. We are expected to follow the guidelines in the companion video and basically replicate the code the instructor provides which is very clear and concise.
I would recommend this project as a quick hands-on but I did not feel like I learned a lot from it because of the very simple guided nature.
By Jeremy S•
Jan 26, 2022
This project gives a good overview of the basic commands of PySpark, as well as a pretty decent glimpse of the functions and methods in MLlib. It will bring you through the methods required to split your training/validation/testing data, train the model, cross validate it, and evaluate it. There is also a brief section on cleaning data, though the majority of the lesson is focused on the random forest pipeline. Note that this project will not teach you machine learning basics or Random Forest techniques whatsoever. Similarly, this project will not teach you the basics of databases or SQL. If your sole intention is to learn the MLlib of Pyspark, then this course is good, but don't expect more. Finally, the project is contained on Coursera's Python notebook service, Rhyme. This course will not show you how to set up Pyspark or any of the supporting installations or environment variables on your own computer. Similarly, you will not be able to easily download the dataset used in this project. Even "downloading" the dataset only downloads it to the virtual machine running Rhyme, though the VM has access to the internet (hint hint). For me, this project was worth the $10 USD I paid.