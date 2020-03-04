Build Sports Management System using JavaFX
Set up the java environment and familiarise yourself with eclipse and scenebuilder
Develop FXML files in scenebuilder
Create controller classes and assign them to FXML files
By the end of this project, you will create a Sport Club Management System using JavaFX. This project will give you a great push towards mastering one of the most used programming languages in the world which is Java. In this project, you will be able to identify and apply many functions and features in JavaFX using SceneBuilder, which is a third-party application used to create a JavaFX GUI easily. You will also learn how to create controller classes in Eclipse that consist of methods that control the JavaFX windows. This will help you create a functional, presentable and fully customizable GUI to your preferences. Learning and understanding JavaFX will help you progress in the programming field by creating simple Java applications.
Javafx
Java
Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
app development
You will be able to set your java environment and familiarize yourself with Eclipse and SceneBuilder
You will be able to create a java FXML document for the main window and develop it in SceneBuilder
You will be able to create a class controller for the main window
You will be able to develop a Player window with a tableview and create a class controller for it
You will be able to complete the player window and insert textfields and an add button to the window as well as complete the Player controller class
You will be able to develop a club statistics FXML including a pie chart and a table
You will be able to develop Titles and Stadium FXML windows
