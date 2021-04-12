Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build Sports Management System using JavaFX by Coursera Project Network
By the end of this project, you will create a Sport Club Management System using JavaFX. This project will give you a great push towards mastering one of the most used programming languages in the world which is Java. In this project, you will be able to identify and apply many functions and features in JavaFX using SceneBuilder, which is a third-party application used to create a JavaFX GUI easily. You will also learn how to create controller classes in Eclipse that consist of methods that control the JavaFX windows. This will help you create a functional, presentable and fully customizable GUI to your preferences. Learning and understanding JavaFX will help you progress in the programming field by creating simple Java applications....
By Charlie F
Apr 12, 2021
I really enjoyed this guided project. My main goal was to understand how to start applying JavaFX to school projects, and this one gave me the fundamentals of doing so. So grateful for the easygoing explanations of the instructor.