SQL Functions
Numeric, String and Date Functions
Null Functions
Stored Functions and Procedures
By the end of this project, you will create a number of examples that will develop your learning around functions in SQL. This course will enable you to take your beginner knowledge of SQL to the next level by incorporating functions into your programming. Thus, you will be able to develop more complex code and be able to solve more difficult problems. Thus, you will be able to develop more complex code and be able to solve more difficult problems. This course will provide students with the knowledge behind different functions in SQL such as string functions, numeric functions, date functions, null SQL functions, stored functions and stored procedures. This project will take students through a number of examples demonstrating SQL functions based on a database. You will gain an understanding of these concepts from the in-depth examples provided. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Computer Programming
Database (DBMS)
SQL
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Numeric Functions
String Functions
Date and Time Functions
Null Functions
Stored Functions
Stored Procedures
