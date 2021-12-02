Chevron Left
SQL Functions by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
47 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will create a number of examples that will develop your learning around functions in SQL. This course will enable you to take your beginner knowledge of SQL to the next level by incorporating functions into your programming. Thus, you will be able to develop more complex code and be able to solve more difficult problems. Thus, you will be able to develop more complex code and be able to solve more difficult problems. This course will provide students with the knowledge behind different functions in SQL such as string functions, numeric functions, date functions, null SQL functions, stored functions and stored procedures. This project will take students through a number of examples demonstrating SQL functions based on a database. You will gain an understanding of these concepts from the in-depth examples provided. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Neha K

Dec 2, 2021

The course was very simple to understand but for a project perspective I was expecting it to more of intermediate and real world examples which were the lacking in the project

By Anna T

Jan 15, 2021

Technical issues. Needed more time to try things.

Sometimes the sound quality was poor, there is no text supporting the audio.

The teacher and material are great!

By Anvar A

Dec 13, 2020

Курс полезен для получения дополнительной информации по работе SQL. Позволяет сравнить возможности ее использования в разных СУБД.

By Timothy T

Mar 17, 2022

The instructor has a different definition of "beginner" than I. Not sure how I passed the Google Data Analytics course, and UC Davis "SQL for Data Science" course, and yet got completely stumped in this course. It was easy up until the last 2 tasks: Stored Functions and Stored Procedures. She used functions that I have never heard of, with no explanation at all. I don't mean the function she was teaching either. For example, in 4 lines of code, there were 4 functions used that I have never used before, in addition to the function we were learning. It was a PC LOAD LETTER moment.

I'm just learning, but it makes it difficult to learn when the instructor refers to a function, by name, and then types it in differently.

I made a 100 on the Final, before I even watched any of the videos.

By Paul J H

Jan 11, 2021

Emma talks quicker than Rhyme can operate! Emma does not explain everything and you have to best guess what she is doing. I would not recommend this course.

