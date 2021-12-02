By Neha K•
Dec 2, 2021
The course was very simple to understand but for a project perspective I was expecting it to more of intermediate and real world examples which were the lacking in the project
By Anna T•
Jan 15, 2021
Technical issues. Needed more time to try things.
Sometimes the sound quality was poor, there is no text supporting the audio.
The teacher and material are great!
By Anvar A•
Dec 13, 2020
Курс полезен для получения дополнительной информации по работе SQL. Позволяет сравнить возможности ее использования в разных СУБД.
By Timothy T•
Mar 17, 2022
The instructor has a different definition of "beginner" than I. Not sure how I passed the Google Data Analytics course, and UC Davis "SQL for Data Science" course, and yet got completely stumped in this course. It was easy up until the last 2 tasks: Stored Functions and Stored Procedures. She used functions that I have never heard of, with no explanation at all. I don't mean the function she was teaching either. For example, in 4 lines of code, there were 4 functions used that I have never used before, in addition to the function we were learning. It was a PC LOAD LETTER moment.
I'm just learning, but it makes it difficult to learn when the instructor refers to a function, by name, and then types it in differently.
I made a 100 on the Final, before I even watched any of the videos.
By Paul J H•
Jan 11, 2021
Emma talks quicker than Rhyme can operate! Emma does not explain everything and you have to best guess what she is doing. I would not recommend this course.