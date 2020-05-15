Chevron Left
4.6
stars
174 ratings
34 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to this Guided Project on Statistical Data Visualization with Seaborn, From UST. For more than 20 years, UST has worked side by side with the world’s best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people and led by their purpose, they partner with clients from design to operation. With this Guided Project from UST, you can quickly build in-demand job skills and expand your career opportunities in the Data Science field. Producing visualizations is an important first step in exploring and analyzing real-world data sets. As such, visualization is an indispensable method in any data scientist's toolbox as well as a powerful tool to identify problems in analyses and for illustrating results. In this project, we will employ the statistical data visualization library, Seaborn, to discover and explore the relationships in the Breast Cancer Wisconsin (Diagnostic) data set. Using the exploratory data analysis (EDA) results from the Breast Cancer Diagnosis – Exploratory Data Analysis Guided Project, you will practice dropping correlated features, implement feature selection and utilize several feature extraction methods including; feature selection with correlation, univariate feature selection, recursive feature elimination, principal component analysis (PCA) and tree based feature selection methods. Lastly, we will build a boosted decision tree classifier with XGBoost to classify tumors as either malignant or benign. By the end of this Guided Project, you should feel more confident about working with data, creating visualizations for data analysis, and have practiced several methods which apply to a Data Scientist’s role. Let's get started!...

Top reviews

JS

Oct 5, 2020

A machine learning perspective on seaborn capacity, dealing with plots of common results when removing features or selecting important features from dataset

HA

Jun 29, 2020

Great course for a beginner to be equipped with data science tools and feature selection methods for machine learning!

By NAGABHAIRU V K

May 14, 2020

Not at all useful

By Yaron K

Sep 7, 2021

Shows an example of feature selection using sklearn SelectKBest and RFECV, xgboost plot_importance, and dimensionality reduction using PCA. With seaborn visualizations of EDA and results of running xgboost ML.

The completed notebook is included in the resources, so you can concentrate on learning (rather than on improving your typing skills).

By Suhaimi C

Nov 19, 2020

Awesome guided project. Good overview and interesting subject. I learned a lot using python and seaborn for statistical data visualization. Thanks much for offering this guided project. Highly recommend it to take part 1 first, then this part 2.

By José P P D D S

Oct 6, 2020

A machine learning perspective on seaborn capacity, dealing with plots of common results when removing features or selecting important features from dataset

By HAY a

Jun 30, 2020

Great course for a beginner to be equipped with data science tools and feature selection methods for machine learning!

By Aakansha S

Apr 22, 2020

Thankyou Sir , for explaining in a very simple way it helps me alot!

By Punam P

May 13, 2020

Thanks for the course..Nice work and helpful project..

By Jayden P

Jun 24, 2021

Clean and simple. No issues with this course .

By Yash P

Dec 9, 2021

awesome thanks to coursera

By SUGUNA M

Nov 19, 2020

Good project based course

By Hitesh J

Jul 20, 2020

optimal for beginners

By Doss D

Jun 14, 2020

Thank you very much

By Suresh B K

Jun 19, 2020

Good experience

By Hector P

Sep 13, 2020

Great project!

By Adolf Y M

Oct 11, 2020

all is good

By Md N H

Apr 1, 2022

So good.

By Pris A

Apr 7, 2021

Perfect!

By amarendra k y

Jun 2, 2020

Awesome

By Prakhar M

Sep 27, 2020

Good

By tale p

Jun 26, 2020

good

By p s

Jun 22, 2020

Good

By Fhareza A

Sep 14, 2020

wow

By Jorge G

Feb 26, 2021

I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.

By Alex K

Dec 7, 2020

Good instructor, nice bite sized course design and hands on approach. Only thing is the complexity: I probably lack a bit of the theoretical understanding which makes it a little mystifying what is going on, particularly in the second part of the course. At the same time, if I did have the required background I imagine it might be a little basic?

By Lilendar R

Aug 9, 2020

I think the quizs are very easy, it has to have atleast 10 questions. Beause as we are provided with the jupyter notebook we are understanding everything in detail and expecting some good no of questions in the quiz.

