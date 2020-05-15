JS
Oct 5, 2020
A machine learning perspective on seaborn capacity, dealing with plots of common results when removing features or selecting important features from dataset
HA
Jun 29, 2020
Great course for a beginner to be equipped with data science tools and feature selection methods for machine learning!
By NAGABHAIRU V K•
May 14, 2020
Not at all useful
By Yaron K•
Sep 7, 2021
Shows an example of feature selection using sklearn SelectKBest and RFECV, xgboost plot_importance, and dimensionality reduction using PCA. With seaborn visualizations of EDA and results of running xgboost ML.
The completed notebook is included in the resources, so you can concentrate on learning (rather than on improving your typing skills).
By Suhaimi C•
Nov 19, 2020
Awesome guided project. Good overview and interesting subject. I learned a lot using python and seaborn for statistical data visualization. Thanks much for offering this guided project. Highly recommend it to take part 1 first, then this part 2.
By José P P D D S•
Oct 6, 2020
By HAY a•
Jun 30, 2020
By Aakansha S•
Apr 22, 2020
Thankyou Sir , for explaining in a very simple way it helps me alot!
By Punam P•
May 13, 2020
Thanks for the course..Nice work and helpful project..
By Jayden P•
Jun 24, 2021
Clean and simple. No issues with this course .
By Yash P•
Dec 9, 2021
awesome thanks to coursera
By SUGUNA M•
Nov 19, 2020
Good project based course
By Hitesh J•
Jul 20, 2020
optimal for beginners
By Doss D•
Jun 14, 2020
Thank you very much
By Suresh B K•
Jun 19, 2020
Good experience
By Hector P•
Sep 13, 2020
Great project!
By Adolf Y M•
Oct 11, 2020
all is good
By Md N H•
Apr 1, 2022
So good.
By Pris A•
Apr 7, 2021
Perfect!
By amarendra k y•
Jun 2, 2020
Awesome
By Prakhar M•
Sep 27, 2020
Good
By tale p•
Jun 26, 2020
good
By p s•
Jun 22, 2020
Good
By Fhareza A•
Sep 14, 2020
wow
By Jorge G•
Feb 26, 2021
I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.
By Alex K•
Dec 7, 2020
Good instructor, nice bite sized course design and hands on approach. Only thing is the complexity: I probably lack a bit of the theoretical understanding which makes it a little mystifying what is going on, particularly in the second part of the course. At the same time, if I did have the required background I imagine it might be a little basic?
By Lilendar R•
Aug 9, 2020
I think the quizs are very easy, it has to have atleast 10 questions. Beause as we are provided with the jupyter notebook we are understanding everything in detail and expecting some good no of questions in the quiz.