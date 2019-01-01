Steigere dein Instagram Business mit Influencer Marketing
Nach Abschluss dieses Projekts wirst du, unabhängig davon, ob du eine neue Marke startest oder eine bestehende mithilfe deiner Social-Media-Strategie optimieren möchtest, diese gezielt auf Instagram bewerben können. Du wirst dich heute die Besonderheiten und Eigenschaften von Influencer Marketing kennenlernen um in Zukunft mit Influencern gemeinsam zusammenarbeiten zu können und deine Marke oder dein Business auszubauen. Zunächst wirst du dein Instagram Business Profil optimieren um deine gewünschte Zielgruppe zu erreichen. Dein Instagram Business Profil ist deine Visitenkarte auf der sozialen Plattform und erhöht das Interesse von Influencern für potentielle Kooperationen mit deinem Unternehmen. In der heutigen Zeit sind User von sozialen Netzwerken oftmals gesättigt von der Vielzahl an Inhalten die sie täglich sehen. Um in den sozialen Medien herauszustechen und deine Inhalte, Produkte oder Dienstleistungen an die User zu bringen, ist Kreativität gefragt. Hier kommt Influencer Marketing ins Spiel, um Instagram User von deinen Produkten oder Dienstleistungen zu überzeugen.
Dieses Projekt widmet sich an Menschen Marketing Bereich arbeiten bzw. ihr eigenes Business haben und dieses auf Instagram bewerben möchten.
Gestalte ein ansprechendes Profil für deinen Instagram Business Account.
Verwende ansprechende Hashtags um möglichst viele Instagram User zu erreichen.
Erstelle einen Social Media Kalender.
