Learner Reviews & Feedback for Simulate the Stock Market with AngularJS Components by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1.5 hour guided project, you will add AngularJS components to a simulated stock investment web application and make it functional. At the end of the class you will have learned the architecture of AngularJS components as well as data binding and inter-component communication.
Basic Angular, HTML, JavaScript, and CSS. Taking my other class “Make a Bill Splitter app with AngularJS” first is highly recommended....