Stock Valuation with Comparable Companies Analysis
Calculate earnings multipliers
Compare multipliers to derive fair stock value
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to value a company or a stock using Comparable Companies Analysis, one of the most popular valuation techniques. This is used by equity research analysts, investment bankers, private equity professionals, and hedge fund managers throughout the world. In this project, we will work with the stock data pooled from Google Finance and financial data from Yahoo Finance to calculate the fair value per share for Tesla Inc. stock, through comparison with the stocks of GM, Ford, Toyota, Volkswagen, Daimler, BMW, and Honda. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions. This course's content is not intended to be investment advice and does not constitute an offer to perform any operations in the regulated or unregulated financial market.
Securities Research
Corporate Finance
Stock Market
Valuation
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Pulling stock data from Google Finance
Pulling financial data from Yahoo Finance
Calculating valuation multipliers
Averaging multipliers and calculating difference
Calculating the fair price of a stock
by ATJul 24, 2021
Practical, short, full of information and relevant. Love it!
by VVFeb 15, 2022
this course is very helpful to learn how to valation of stock. it is amzing project
by RGMar 19, 2021
Excellent way to start understanding fair value calculation. (though Elon Musk may not like the example used)
by MMDec 19, 2020
It is easy and short to the point hands on project. Thanks
