NN
Feb 20, 2021
GREAT short course. As an amateur, i wish the intstructor would have explained the jargons a little better but then again it is not supposed to take you through depths.
SB
May 6, 2021
This project on Stock Valuation was great it taught me, how to estimate the future stock value of any company that was excellent.
By Katherine•
Jan 16, 2021
If you like to watch someone else copy-paste when they could have used formulas, this course is for you. Don't be fooled by the promise to show you how to "pull data from Yahoo Finance," it's just copy-paste, and you can't follow along with the Google Finance portion either because the screen is too small and the instructor doesn't read out what is being typed. There was a shocking lack of explanation of the basic concepts, you can't follow along because you can't see clearly what is happening. And I think the methods for valuation probably were basic but I'm not sure because no formulas were given. As a data scientist, this made me want to pull my hair out.
By Mehmet D•
Jan 29, 2021
Totally waste of time... The instructor is just filling a spreadsheet via looking from Yahoo Finance and do some very basic calculations. There are clearly more beneficial courses on YouTube for free.
By Asia•
Jan 4, 2021
The content is too shallow.
The metrics taught in the course are too shallow. We can get this information from various stock/financial sites. Don't know why we need to learn how to compute them. It's probably more useful to learn what open APIs I can use to directly pull them.
By Carlos•
Nov 7, 2021
In the quiz, the final answer is incorrect.
By 121812701017 g•
Sep 19, 2020
It is helpfull for the beginners.And i learnt new things and put it on practice at the same time.
By chandan k•
Aug 3, 2021
AMAZING SKILS AND INFORMATION IN JUST SHORT TIME MUST TRY IF YOU STARTING THE CAREAR IN STOCK MARKET
By wycllife o•
Nov 30, 2020
the guided project was wonderful and apart from gaining new skills from it i was able to enjoy it
By Alexei K Y•
Jun 8, 2021
Don't waste your time. I thought it would teach a way to automated getting data from yahoo finance. It is all copy paste. Furthermore, the valuation fundamentals leave a lot out of the table. If you don't have some sort of financial knowledge you may be misguided to believe this is an accurate and valid valuation.
By Liau J S•
Dec 8, 2021
i would have to login my email on a unknown cloud pc, im not doing that
By RAMAJ B P 2 B•
Apr 14, 2022
This guided project is really helpful to understand the concepts of relative valuation based on historical data like revenue, EBITDA, EBIT, Earning etc. Apart from that the most important thing I learnt is how to pull live data which adjusts accordingly to the current share price, outstanding shares, market cap. Also the how to convert other currency to USD. Loved this project... : )
By Nikita B•
Feb 21, 2021
By Emilio C•
May 11, 2021
Muy buen proyecto guiado, aprendí bastantes conceptos nuevos y también como comprar las empresas. La verdad que es muy sencillo como lo explica.
By Shahzad A B•
May 7, 2021
By Naveenan•
Apr 16, 2021
I liked the course content. The instructor explained the contents very well and the overall experience are great.
By Alexander J•
Feb 15, 2021
Quick, simple and easy to follow along with dual window format for immediately applying what you're being shown.
By Rimoshan F•
May 27, 2021
Thank you Coursera for hosting this. This is really valuable to have a clear idea about stock valuation
By vedprakash•
Feb 16, 2022
this course is very helpful to learn how to valation of stock. it is amzing project
By Simao P d E S B S•
Aug 6, 2021
Allows to evaluate a stock in comparison with others at a basic level. Good.
By CHEE P W•
Jun 5, 2021
concise course on simple stock valuation. recommended for beginners!
By Christian A•
Sep 25, 2020
Recommended. Excellent tools to valuate companies in stock market.
By Arijit T•
Jul 25, 2021
Practical, short, full of information and relevant. Love it!
By MUHAMMAD A M•
Dec 20, 2020
It is easy and short to the point hands on project. Thanks
By KARMA T•
Oct 22, 2020
Informative and short with best presentation an content
By Aryan y•
Oct 31, 2021
Thanks a lot, I am waiting for such type of courses...
By Phạm T H T•
Nov 10, 2021
Very useful lesson, informative and rich in content